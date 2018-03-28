Si buena parte de los pensionistas españoles viven en situación precaria, como ellos mismos se están encargando de denunciar en la calle, el caso de las mujeres es todavía más sangrante. Según datos oficiales de la Seguridad Social correspondientes al presente mes de marzo, su pensión media asciende a 728,33 euros mensuales, mientras que los hombres cobran 1.151,49.
Esa brutal diferencia del 58% obedece a tres factores fundamentales: la tardía incorporación masiva de las mujeres al mercado de trabajo, el hecho de que por término medio ganen y coticen menos y el peso de que tienen en su colectivo las pensiones de viudedad, que son sustancialmente más bajas que las de jubilación (652,80 euros mensuales, frente a 1.079,16).
Según los datos facilitados por la Seguridad Social, a 1 de marzo había en España 4.934.856 mujeres que percibían algún tipo de pensión, lo que representa un 51,5% del total de pensionistas. La mayoría de ellas (2.228.554) cobraban la jubilación; otra parte importante (2.175.936) eran viudas, y el resto tenían pensiones por incapacidad permanente, orfandad o a favor de familiares.
Por tramos de edad, las mayores percepciones correspondían a las mujeres de entre 60 y 64 años (981,44 euros mensuales) y de entre 65 y 69 (934,319), que a principios de este mes sumaban 1.103.964. Ahora bien, en los mismos tramos, las pensiones percibidas por los hombres eran mucho más altas; en concreto, 1.335,00 y 1.362,68 euros mensuales, respectivamente.
A partir de ahí, el importe medio va descendiendo y, después de los 75 años, no hay ningún tramo en que las pensionistas cobren de media ni siquiera una cantidad equivalente al salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI), que está en 735,90 euros. Actualmente, 2.483.674 mujeres han cumplido esa edad, en la que además suelen concurrir más situaciones de dependencia.
A dicha cifra hay que añadir otras 371.303 pertenecientes a los tramos de edad de hasta 54 años, entre los que tampoco hay ninguno en el que se supere de media el SMI.
Sobre el número exacto de mujeres que no llegan a los 735,90 euros mensuales, los últimos datos disponibles corresponden al mes de febrero y se refieren sólo a las pensiones contributivas. En esa fecha, la Seguridad Social tenían contabilizadas a 2.450.191 mujeres, un 58% del total, el doble que en el caso de los hombres.
