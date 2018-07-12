La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha anunciado este jueves que el día 27 de julio se va a proceder al pago de los atrasos de la subida de las pensiones recogida en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) con carácter retroactivo desde el 1 de enero de este año.
Así lo ha señalado Valerio durante su intervención en la Comisión del Pacto de Toledo, que también ha señalado que el Gobierno está trabajando para garantizar la revalorización de las pensiones.
"Se están dando todos los pasos para poder efectuar el pago del incremento del 1,35% de las pensiones una vez ya abonado el incremento del 0,25%, que se pagó a principios de año, y esto alcanzará a 9,5 millones de pensionistas", ha señalado.
Por otro lado, respecto a las pensiones de viudedad, Valerio ha señalado que se está trabajando en el abono que supone el incremento de la pensión de viudedad tras incrementarse la base reguladora desde el 52% al 56%, en este caso con efectos a partir del 1 de agosto.
