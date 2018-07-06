Con la entrada en vigor de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado este pasado jueves, también se pone en marcha la subida de las pensiones, una de las medidas estrella de las nuevas cuentas públicas. Las pensiones subirán 1,6%, aunque las mínimas y las no contributivas lo harán un 3%. También hay un aumento salarial del 1,75% para los empleados públicos. Estas medidas serán aplicadas de forma retroactiva desde el mes de enero. A los pensionistas habrá que descontarles el 0,25% que aumentaron las pensiones el 1 de enero, lo que entonces ya supuso un desembolso de 297 millones de euros.
El Gobierno quiere pagar esos aumentos a pensionistas y funcionarios antes de que finalice el mes de julio: será como una pequeña paga extra, modesta en cualquier caso. El Ejecutivo ya ha hecho los cálculos. En el caso de las pensiones, el Gobierno se gastará 1.200 millones de euros. Teniendo en cuenta que la pensión media del todo el sistema (incapacidad permanente, jubilación, orfandad, viudedad y favor de familiares) era en junio de 937,19 euros al mes y que la subida media será del 1,35% —descontado ya el 0,25%—, esa paga extra ascenderá a 12,25 euros en julio.
El Ejecutivo se dispone a afrontar este pago recurriendo a un préstamo del Tesoro a la Seguridad Social. El Gobierno quiere evitar recurrir al Fondo de Reserva de la Seguridad Social, ya muy esquilmado por el anterior Ejecutivo del PP: en su día llegó a acumular más de 66.000 millones, pero a día de hoy sólo tiene 8.095 millones de euros. Pero nadie, ni del actual Gobierno ni del anterior, quiere quedar como el responsable de haber dejado la hucha de las pensiones a cero.
El Gobierno ya aprobó el pasado 15 de junio un préstamo del Tesoro Público de 7.500 millones de euros a la Seguridad Social para garantizar el abono de la paga extra de verano de los pensionistas del mes de junio.
