El petróleo baja ante los rumores de que la OPEP podría aumentar su producción

El petróleo corregía este viernes las ganancias acumuladas durante las últimas semanas ante los rumores de que la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) y sus aliados estarían considerando aumentar su producción de crudo en la próxima reunión que el cártel celebrará en junio en Viena.
Concretamente, el petróleo Brent, de referencia en Europa, caía hasta un mínimo intradía de 76,02 dólares, frente a los 78,75 dólares en los que se situaba en la apertura, y después de revalorizarse un 10% en lo que va de mes. Este rally le llevó a sobrepasar la cota de los 80 dólares por barril y situarse en un nivel que no se observaba desde 2014.
De su lado, el West Texas Intermediate (WTI), de referencia en Estados Unidos, corregía más de un 4% de su valor en la jornada hasta situarse en un mínimo de 67,50 dólares por barril, frente a los 70,69 dólares de la apertura. La referencia de crudo estadounidense acumulaba una revalorización de más del 7% en lo que va del mes de mayo.
Los ministros de energía de Rusia y Arabia Saudí se reunieron este viernes en San Petersburgo para revisar los términos del acuerdo sobre los recortes de suministro de petróleo (que ya lleva en vigor 17 meses), antes de una reunión clave que tendrá lugar en Viena el próximo mes de junio y donde se decidirá sobre la extensión del pacto más allá de diciembre de 2018.
Según informaron en fuentes de mercado, los ministros, junto a su homólogo de Emiratos Árabes Unidos, discutieron un aumento de la producción de alrededor de 1 millón de barriles al día. "Se presentarán varias opciones, pero es probable que sea una flexibilización gradual", añadió la misma fuente.
