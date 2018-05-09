El petróleo marca máximos desde 2014 tras romper Trump el pacto nuclear con Irán

El petroleo escala a su nivel más alto en los últimos cuatro años después de que el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, anunciara este martes que su país abandona el acuerdo internacional con Irán por su programa nuclear, firmado en 2015 entre Teherán y seis grandes potencias, y que volverá a imponer sanciones económicas al régimen de los ayatolas.
El crudo brent, la principal referencia en Europa, ha llegado a subir más de un 3% en el mercado de futuros de Londres desde el cierre de la sesión del martes (74,85 dólares por barril) hasta alcanzar los 77,17 dólares por barril (si bien luego moderó su ascenso y cotizaba en torno a los 76,91 dólares).
Así, el precio del barril de Brent acumula una revalorización del 14,8% en lo que va de año.
Por su parte, el barril de petróleo de calidad Texas, de referencia para EEUU, subía hasta los 70,72 dólares desde los 69,06 dólares del cierre de la sesión de ayer, lo que implica una revalorización del 17% en 2018.
Irán se había convertido en el tercer mayor exportador de crudo de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) después de que la comunidad occidental levantara sus sanciones en 2016, como parte del pacto para disuadir al país de Oriente Medio de desarrollar un programa de armas nucleares.
Los inversores en los mercados energéticos temen que las nuevas sanciones auguradas por Washington afecten al suministro de crudo desde Irán, lo que reduciría la oferta frente a la creciente demanda. Esto se produce además en un contexto de caída de las reservas de crudo a nivel global.
Las bolsas europeas suben también, impulsadas por las acciones de las principales empresas petroleras como Total, Royal Dutch Shell y Eni, que cotizan con alzas de entre el 0,9% y 2%. La española Repsol avanza más de un 1,5%.
En el mercado de divisas, el cambio del euro frente al 'billete verde' se debilitaba hasta los 1,1829 dólares, su peor cruce desde mediados de diciembre de 2017, lo que representa una caída de casi el 6% desde principios de año. Desde que Donald Trump asumiera la presidencia de EEUU, el euro acumula una subida del 10% frente a la moneda estadounidense.
