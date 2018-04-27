Público
Público

PIB La economía reduce su ritmo de crecimiento en el primer trimestre

El PIB avanza un 0,7% entre enero y marzo, y la tasa interanual se recorta dos décimas, al 2,9%, su cifra más baja desde el primer trimestre de 2015.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Edificio en construcción en Madrid. REUTERS

Edificio en construcción en Madrid. REUTERS

La economía española arrancó el año con un crecimiento del 0,7% en los primeros tres meses del año, según los datos provisionales  publicados este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). En términos interanuales, el Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) creció en el primer trimestre un 2,9%, su tasa más baja desde el primer trimestre de 2015.

En el cuarto trimestre de 2017 el PIB había avanzado un 0,7% respecto al trimestre anterior y un 3,1% interanual. Los datos publicados por Estadística son aún provisionales y se conocerán a nivel desagregado el próximo 31 de mayo.

El crecimiento trimestral estimado por el INE para el periodo enero-marzo coincide con las estimaciones del Banco de España, de la AiReF y de otras entidades y organismos. Con el avance trimestral del 0,7% se acumulan ya 18 trimestres consecutivos de alzas.

En su último informe sobre proyecciones macroeconómicas, el Banco de España calculaba que el PIB habría crecido un 0,7% en el primer trimestre, igual tasa que en los dos trimestres anteriores, mostrando un "elevado dinamismo".

En dicho informe, la autoridad monetaria revisó al alza el crecimiento de la economía española para el próximo trienio, pronosticando un crecimiento del PIB del 2,7% este año, que se desacelerará hasta el 2,3% en 2019 y al 2,1% en 2020.

Por su parte, el Gobierno, en el cuadro macroeconómico incluido en los Presupuestos para 2018, elevó del 2,3% al 2,7% la previsión de crecimiento económico para este año, gracias a la mejora del entorno exterior, la recuperación y normalización de la actividad en Catalunya y la mejora de la inversión empresarial.

Se trata, no obstante, de una cierta ralentización de la actividad económica desde las tasas del 3,1% alcanzadas el pasado año, que fue el cuarto consecutivo de recuperación económica del país.

Etiquetas