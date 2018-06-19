Público
El PIB per cápita de España en 2017 fue 14 puntos inferior al de la Eurozona

La economía española no logra recuperar los niveles medios a la crisis, cuando la riqueza por habitante estaba por encima de la media  

Banderas de la UE en el exterior de la sede de la Comisión Europea, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

El PIB per cápita de España se mantuvo en 2017 en el 92% de la media de la Unión Europea y se situó 14 puntos por debajo del promedio de la zona euro, según los datos preliminares publicados este martes por la oficina de estadística comunitaria Eurostat.

La riqueza por habitante de España alcanzó su máximo en 2007, justo antes del inicio de la crisis, cuando llegó a superar en tres puntos la media de la UE. Desde entonces, el PIB per cápita español bajó hasta el 101% en 2008 y en 2009, el 97% en 2010, el 94% en 2011, el 92% en 2012, el 91% en 2013 y 2014 y el 92% en 2015, 2016 y 2017.

Los mayores niveles de renta per cápita en 2015 se registraron en Luxemburgo (253% de la media comunitaria), Irlanda (184%), Países Bajos y Austria (128%), Dinamarca (125%), Alemania, (123%), Suecia (122%), Bélgica (117%), Finlandia (109%), Reino Unido (105%) y Francia (104%).

Justo por debajo de la media de la UE se sitúan Italia y Malta (96%) y España (92%), seguidos de República Checa (89%), Eslovenia (85%), Chipre (84%), Lituania (78%) Portugal, Estonia y Eslovaquia (77% ambos).

Los países más pobres de la UE en 2015 serían Bulgaria (49% de la riqueza media comunitaria), Croacia (61%), Rumanía (63%), Letonia (67%), Grecia (67%), Hungría (68%) y Polonia (70%).

Si se utiliza como indicador el consumo per cápita, que se considera mejor adaptado a la hora de reflejar la situación de los hogares, España se situó en 2016 en el 90% de la media comunitaria, frente al 89% del año anterior. En esta caso, la diferencia con la medida correspondiente a la eurozona (105%) se situó en 15 puntos.

Entre los Veintiocho, diez miembros registraron una lectura de consumo por habitante superior a la media de la UE, con Luxemburgo a la cabeza (130%), por delante de Alemania (122%), Austria (118%), Reino Unido (114%), Finlandia (113%), Bélgica y Dinamarca(112%), Países Bajos (110%) y Francia y Suecia (109%).

Por debajo de la media comunitaria se situaron Italia (98%), Irlanda (97%), Chipre (92%), España (90%), Lituania (88%), Portugal (83%), República Checa (80%), Malta (78%), Grecia y Eslovenia (77%), Polonia y Eslovaquia (76%). En el extremo más bajo, aparecen Bulgaria (55%), Croacia (61%), Hungría (63%), Rumanía (68%), Letonia (70%) y Estonia (72%).

