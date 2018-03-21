La vicepresidenta y consellera de Innovación, Investigación y Turismo, Bel Busquets, ha anunciado que el Govern ha procedido este martes a sancionar a la plataforma TripAdvisor tras constatar que en dicho portal se publicitan viviendas turísticas que no cumplen con la actual normativa.
Así lo ha avanzado en declaraciones a los medios la vicepresidenta del Govern, quien ha asegurado que han enviado a la compañía 25 capturas de pantalla donde se corrobora dicha oferta ilegal pese a que "había muchas más".
"Hemos procedido a sancionarles con la misma cantidad que a Airbnb y les hemos notificado la sanción", ha explicado Busquets. Respecto a Airbnb, la consellera ha asegurado que todavía no han presentado alegaciones a la sanción impuesta, cuyo periodo acaba este miércoles.
Por otra parte, la vicepresidenta y consellera ha afirmado que también se han detectado plataformas que efectivamente se están ajustando a la legalidad. "Nuestra ley funciona porque lo que están haciendo es dar de baja toda esa oferta que no se ajusta a la ley", ha añadido Busquets.
El pasado 19 de febrero el Ejecutivo balear notificó a la plataforma online Airbnb el inicio de un procedimiento administrativo sancionador de 300.000 euros por comercializar viviendas turísticas de manera ilegal en Mallorca, tras lo que se abrió un periodo de 15 días hábiles para presentar alegaciones.
