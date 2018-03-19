Público
Público

El plazo para la opa conjunta de ACS y Atlantia por Abertis se extiende hasta el 18 abril

El acuerdo entre la constructora de Florentino Pérez y el grpo italiano contempla ofrecer 18,36 euros por acción íntegramente en efectivo, lo que valora la concesionaria en algo más de 18.000 millones de euros

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de ACS, Florentino Pérez (c); el consejero delegado de Atlantia, Giovanni Castelluci (i), y el presidente de Hochtief, Marcelino Fernández Verdes (d), durante la rueda de prensa para explicar los detalles de su oferta conjunta por la totalid

El presidente de ACS, Florentino Pérez (c); el consejero delegado de Atlantia, Giovanni Castelluci (i), y el presidente de Hochtief, Marcelino Fernández Verdes (d), durante la rueda de prensa para explicar los detalles de su oferta conjunta por la totalidad de las acciones de la concesionaria de autopistas Abertis. REUTERS/Juan Medina

ACS y Atlantia podrán presentar a partir de este martes, 20 de marzo, la modificación a la OPA con la que han acordado comprar conjuntamente Abertis, una operación valorada en 18.181 millones de euros que dará lugar a un gigante mundial de infraestructuras.

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ha abierto el plazo de aceptación de las dos OPAs aún vigentes, toda vez que este lunes se ha publicado el anuncio de la oferta de Hochtief, filial alemana de ACS, aprobada la pasada semana. El plazo fijado por la CNMV para cambiar esta oferta modificada y que los accionistas de Abertis se pronuncien sobre ella se extenderá desde mañana martes, 20 de marzo, hasta el próximo 18 de abril.

No obstante, el supervisor indica que este plazo "podría ampliarse" en virtud de las referidas modificaciones que ACS y Atlantia decidan realizar en la OPA de Hochtief.

"Los accionistas de Abertis deben tener en cuenta que los dos oferentes, Hochtief y Atlantia, y ACS, comunicaron un acuerdo por el que se prevé la modificación de la oferta de Hochtief y la retirada de la de Atlantia, lo que podría dar lugar a una ampliación del referido plazo de aceptación, en el caso de que dichas modificaciones se materializasen", indica la CNMV.

El acuerdo entre Atlantia y ACS, que pone fin a meses de incertidumbre tras una guerra de opas contempla ofrecer 18,36 euros por cada acción de Abertis, importe que además pagarán íntegramente en efectivo, con lo que anularán la posibilidad del canje de acciones. Se trata del mismo precio que Hochtief ya planteaba por Abertis, tras restar el dividendo de 0,40 euros por acción que la compañía de autopistas reparte también mañana. Además, está por encima de la actual cotización en Bolsa de la empresa.

Segundo paso, la sociedad conjunta

El lanzamiento de la OPA modificada de Hochtief por Abertis supondrá el primer paso de la alianza de ACS y Atlantia en torno al grupo de autopistas.

En una segunda fase, una vez que Hochtief se haga con el 100% de Abertis y la excluya de Bolsa, la venderá a la sociedad conjunta que Atlantia, ACS y la propia Hochtief constituirán para tomar y gestionar juntos la concesionaria, con la que conformarán un gigante mundial de infraestructuras que compita por proyectos internacionales por valor de 200.000 millones.

En cuanto a la financiación de la operación, los tres socios realizarán una aportación de 7.000 millones a esta firma conjunta que negociará con la banca el importe restante de la operación.

Etiquetas