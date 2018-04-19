El PNV ha anunciado este jueves que no presentará una enmienda a la totalidad a los Presupuestos del Gobierno. El partido nacionalista asegura en un comunicado que, tras reunirse hoy, ha "decidido conceder una oportunidad a la apertura de un nuevo tiempo de diálogo político en el Estado español y en Catalunya, así como a la restauración de un Govern legítimo".
En un comunicado, la dirección del PNV, el Euzkadi Buru Batzar (EBB), ha advertido de que no puede interpretarse la no presentación de la enmienda como un "cheque en blanco" al Gobierno del PP para sacar adelante los Presupuestos.
El EBB ha explicado que ha tomado esta decisión después de reunirse en los últimos días con dirigentes de los partidos independentistas catalanes. "El acuerdo firmado el año pasado, que resultó tan beneficioso para Euskadi, en nada obliga a EAJ-PNV de cara a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018", ha afirmado.
(Habrá ampliación)
