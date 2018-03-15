El precio de la bombona de butano baja a partir del martes hasta los 13,96 euros

El precio medio de la bombona de butano se abaratará un 4,9% a partir del próximo martes, hasta los 13,96 euros, frente a los 14,68 euros que cuesta actualmente, según informaron fuentes del Ministerio de Energía.
Este descenso, el primero del año y que corta así la tendencia alcista de las dos últimas revisiones, se debe, principalmente, a la bajada en el precio de las materias primas y de los fletes, así como a la apreciación del euro.
Tras esta revisión, el precio máximo de la bombona de 12,5 kilogramos, una vez incluidos los impuestos, registrará un descenso de 72 céntimos de euro.
En la última revisión de enero, el precio de la bombona ya repuntó un 1,6%, mientras que en la del pasado mes de noviembre subió también un 2,1%, con lo que retomaba la tendencia alcista que se había cortado en el bimestre anterior.
En septiembre, el precio había caído casi un 5%, después de que en las revisiones de julio, mayo, marzo y enero de 2017 se hubiera incrementado un 5%, en la de noviembre de 2016 un 4,7% y en la de septiembre un 4%, acumulando una subida desde julio de ese año de un 32%, cuando tocó el mínimo de 11,25 euros.
No obstante, este incremento en el precio de la bombona de butano se debió a un déficit pendiente de bimestres anteriores, en los que no se habían repercutido las subidas de la materia prima con la intensidad necesaria. Así, se llegaron a acumular esas seis revisiones bimestrales al alza.
Este nuevo precio de la bombona de butano estará vigente durante dos meses, hasta el tercer martes de mayo, cuando se revisará de nuevo.
El precio regulado afecta a las bombonas de butano que más comúnmente utilizan los hogares, envases con carga igual o superior a 8 kilogramos e inferior a 20 kilos, cuya tara sea superior a 9 kilos.
