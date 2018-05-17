El precio del petróleo Brent supera los 80 dólares por primera vez en tres años y medio

El precio del barril de petróleo de calidad Brent, de referencia para Europa, ha superado este jueves la barrera de los 80 dólares por primera vez desde noviembre de 2014, alcanzando así una revalorización de casi el 20% en lo que va de año.
En concreto, el precio del barril de crudo de referencia en el Viejo Continente llegaba a alcanzar los 80,18 dólares, frente a los 79,28 dólares del cierre del miércoles, su mayor coste desde noviembre de 2014.
De este modo, en lo que va de año el precio del barril de petróleo Brent acumula una subida del 19,9% en comparación con los 66,87 dólares marcados al cierre del año 2017.
Por su parte, el crudo Texas, de referencia para EEUU, llegaba a pagarse a 72,30 dólares por barril, su mayor coste unitario desde el 28 de noviembre del año pasado, frente a los 71,49 dólares del cierre de la sesión de ayer.
En su último boletín mensual, la Agencia Internacional de la Energía (AIE) advertía de que el alza de los precios del petróleo previsiblemente hará mella en la evolución de la demanda mundial de crudo.
De este modo, la agencia adscrita a la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE) prevé que la demanda mundial de petróleo crecerá este año en 1,4 millones de barriles diarios (mb/d), lo que supone un recorte de 40.000 barriles diarios con respecto a su anterior pronóstico, hasta un consumo global de 99,2 mb/d.
