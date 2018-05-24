El precio de la vivienda sube un 2,4% hasta marzo y suma 4 trimestres al alza

El precio medio de la vivienda libre creció el 2,4 % en el primer trimestre del año hasta situarse en 1.492,4 euros/m2, encadenando cuatro trimestres consecutivos con crecimientos anuales, según refleja la estadística publicada este jueves por el Ministerio de Fomento.
Con respecto al trimestre anterior, el precio de la vivienda libre también aumentó el 0,2 % frente a los 1.490,1 euros/m2 a los que se situaba en los tres últimos meses de 2015.
Desde los niveles máximos que se alcanzaron en el primer trimestre de 2008, cuando en pleno "boom" del sector inmobiliario el precio de la vivienda superó los 2.100 euros/m2, este indicador acumula un descenso del 29 %. No obstante, en términos reales (incluyendo la variación del IPC) el precio actual refleja una caída desde máximos del 34,3 %.
Por su parte, desde el valor mínimo alcanzado en el tercer trimestre de 2014 el precio de la vivienda se ha recuperado un 2,5 %. Este nuevo incremento se produce después de que el precio medio de la vivienda libre subiese el 2,1 % el pasado año.
En términos reales, descontando la inflación, el precio de la vivienda libre experimentó en el primer trimestre del año un crecimiento interanual del 3,1 % y sumó seis trimestres consecutivos de incrementos.
Por comunidades autónomas, 12 de ellas presentaron crecimientos interanuales del precio, destacando Baleares (9,6 %); Cataluña (4,9 %); Madrid (4,2 %); Extremadura (3,7 %); Galicia (2,6 %); Comunidad Valenciana (2,4 %) y Canarias (2,4 %). Por el contrario, cinco comunidades aún mostraron caídas interanuales, La Rioja (-2,2 %); País Vasco (-1,9 %); Cantabria (-1,3 %); Aragón (-0,1 %) y Ceuta y Melilla (-0,3 %).
La vivienda libre de hasta cinco años de antigüedad creció en el primer trimestre un 0,2 % hasta los 1.727,8 euros, mientras que aquella de más de cinco años alcanzó 1.486,4 euros por metro cuadrado, lo que supone una subida del 2,6 % en tasa interanual.
Por su parte, el precio medio de la vivienda protegida registró un incremento interanual del 1,5 %, hasta los 1.113,2 euros/m2.
El número de tasaciones inmobiliarias utilizadas para realizar el cálculo de los precios de viviendas fue en el primer trimestre de 2016 de 110.133, lo que supone un 13,9 % más que en igual trimestre del año anterior.
