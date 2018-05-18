Público
Preferentes El juez de la Audiencia Nacional archiva el caso de las preferentes de Caja Madrid 

El magistrado Fernando Andreu entiende que no ha quedado acreditado el "engaño a los inversores de forma global a sabiendas de que no iban a recuperar su inversión".

Un grupo de afectados por las participaciones preferentes. EFE/Archivo

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Fernando Andreu ha archivado el caso de las preferentes al no haber quedado acreditado el engaño "a los inversores de forma global a sabiendas de que no iban a recuperar su inversión", según señala el magistrado en un auto al que ha tenido acceso El Independiente.

(Habrá ampliación)

