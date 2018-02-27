El presidente del Bundesbank ganó más que Draghi en 2017

Jens Weidmann, presidente del Bundesbank y principal favorito en la carrera para suceder en 2019 a Mario Draghi en la presidencia del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), recibió el año pasado una remuneración anual de 453.294 euros, una cifra que representa una subida del 2% respecto a la ingresada un año antes, según los datos del banco central alemán.
En concreto, el presidente del Bundesbank cobró en 2017 una salario anual con derecho a jubilación por importe de 371.487,28 euros, un 2,5% más que el año anterior, que se vio complementado con el cobro de 76.693,78 euros adicionales que no generan derecho a pensión y de otros 5.112,96 euros en concepto de gastos.
De este modo, el salario de Weidmann se situó en 2017 un 6,4% por debajo de los 396.900 euros cobrados por el presidente del BCE, Mario Draghi, aunque al tener en cuenta el conjunto de cobros, la remuneración anual del banquero central germano fue un 14,2% superior a la del banquero italiano.
Por su parte, Claudia Buch, vicepresidenta del Bundesbank, recibió un salario con derecho a pensión de 297.189,76 euros, un 2,5% más que un año antes, además de una remuneración especial de 61.355,03 euros y otros 3.067,80 euros en concepto de gastos.
En el caso de los otros cuatro miembros del Consejo Ejecutivo del Bundesbank, la retribución con derecho al cobro de pensión ascendió en 2017 a 222.892,46 euros, un 2,5% más que en 2016, mientras que recibieron también 46.016,27 euros como retribución especial y otros 2.556,48 en concepto de gastos.
