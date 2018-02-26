El presidente de Telefónica defiende que el WMC siga en Barcelona

El presidente de Telefónica , José María Álvarez Pallete, aprovechó el lunes su discurso inaugural del World Mobile Congress para defender la presencia del evento en Barcelona ante la inestabilidad política motivada por las ambiciones independentistas en Catalunya.
"No hay mejor lugar para celebrar el World Mobile Congress (WMC) que Barcelona", sentenció Pallete apenas unas horas después de participar en la cena de gala en la que la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y el presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent, rehusaron dar la recepción al rey Felipe VI.
El protocolo de la Casa Real contempla que las autoridades deben encargarse de recibir al monarca en los eventos a los que acude.
En las afueras del Palau de la Música donde se celebró la recepción, varios centenares de personas golpearon cacerolas para protestar por la presencia del monarca después de su duro discurso contra los dirigentes independentistas tras el referendum ilegal del 1 de octubre, durante cuya celebración cientos de personas resultaron heridas por cargas policiales, según el Gobierno catalán.
El WMC, organizado por GSMA, es una de las ferias de tecnología más importantes del mundo y atrae a Barcelona a más de 100.000 personas, con un efecto económico que se calcula por encima de los 400 millones de euros.
La feria tiene contrato en vigor con la ciudad hasta el año 2023, pero algunas voces señalan que la inestabilidad política, que ha llevado a más de 3.000 empresas a trasladar su sede fuera de la región, podría poner en peligro su permanencia Barcelona.
GSMA, una organización de operadoras de telefonía móvil y otras compañías del sector, reiteró en octubre que mantiene el contrato en vigor, aunque señaló que vigila de cerca la situación política y su impacto en la feria.
"Haremos todo lo que sea posible para mantener el WMC en Barcelona", defendió también la víspera el consejero delegado de Vodafone España, Antonio Coimbra.
