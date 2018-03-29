Público
Los Presupuestos del PP obligan a los autónomos a pagar 50 euros más al año por su cuota 

Los profesionales por cuenta propia que coticen por la base mínima pasarán a pagar 279 euros al mes, es decir, cuatro euros más en cada periodo de cotización.

Autónomos

Las cuentas aprobadas por el Consejo de Ministros plantean una inversión de 520 millones de euros para las mejoras contempladas en la Ley de Autónomos

Los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 aprobados este martes por el Consejo de Ministros perjudicarán a los profesionales por cuenta propia que coticen por la base mínima ya que su cuota mensual se verá aumentada en cuatro euros, de modo que pagarán 279 euros al mes en lugar de 275. Según publica este jueves Cinco Días, la base mínima de cotización (actualmente en 919,80 euros al mes) se verá incrementada en un 1,4%, al igual que la máxima (que se sitúa en 3.751,20 euros). 

Aunque las cuentas aprobadas por el Consejo de Ministros plantean una inversión de 520 millones de euros para las mejoras contempladas en la Ley de Autónomos, la cuota de los trabajadores por cuenta propia que coticen por la base mínima subirá 50 euros al año.

Esta medida, pactada con la Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA), va en la línea de los últimos años, en los que se ha actualizado de media la base mínima con un incremento del 1,5%, relata el diario económico.

