El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha avanzado este miércoles que los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018 contemplarán una mejora de las pensiones mínimas y de viudedad y concentrará las ayudas fiscales en el IRPF para pensionistas y familias.
Durante su discurso en el pleno del Congreso en el debate monográfico sobre pensiones, Rajoy ha anunciado estas dos medidas, que no dejan de ser dos brindis al sol pues las vincula a la aprobación de los Presupuestos de 2018, para desactivar las protestas de los pensionistas. Está por ver si lo lograra.
En ese sentido, Rajoy ha pedido a los grupos parlamentarios trabajar "desde este momento para alcanzar un acuerdo a lo largo de la tramitación" de los Presupuestos que serán aprobados en el Consejo de Ministros antes de finales de marzo.
Rajoy ha dicho que las medidas sobre pensiones que llevarán los Presupuestos de este año es un "esfuerzo adicional" que se puede hacer "ahora que la situación económica mejora".
(Habrá ampliación)
