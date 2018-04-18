Puede ser un nuevo dieselgate. La Policía y la Fiscalía alemana registraron este miércoles por la mañana diez edificios como parte de la investigación abierta contra varios directivos del fabricante automovilístico Porsche, filial de Volkswagen, por presunta manipulación de las emisiones de gases contaminantes en vehículos diésel.
Según informó la Fiscalía de Stuttgart en un comunicado, una treintena de miembros de ese organismo y 160 agentes de policía se han encargado de los registros en los estados federados de Baden-Württemberg y Baviera.
En el punto de mira de los investigadores hay tres personas sospechosas de "fraude y publicidad ilegal en relación con la manipulación del sistema de control de emisiones de automóviles diésel".
Uno de los sospechosos es miembro de la dirección de la empresa, otro es un alto ejecutivo y el tercero ya no trabaja en Porsche en estos momentos.
El escándalo de la manipulación de emisiones de gases contaminantes en vehículos diésel salió a la luz en otoño de 2015, cuando las autoridades estadounidenses denunciaron el trucaje de cientos de miles de vehículos.
En las investigaciones realizadas en Alemania, la Fiscalía ha realizado también registros en Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Daimler y Bosch.
