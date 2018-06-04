Público
Repartidores Nuevo revés para Deliveroo: la Justicia condena a la empresa y considera que los 'riders' son falsos autónomos

La firma de reparto de comida a domicilio tendrá que indemnizar a un trabajador que denunció su despido improcedente. Esta sentencia, además, da la razón a la resolución de Inspección de Trabajo de diciembre que consideraba que los repartidores son trabajadores por cuenta ajena.

Trabajadores de Deliveroo se manifiestan en Barcelona para reivindicar derechos laborales./@JesusSanTe

La justicia ha vuelto a poner en evidencia a Deliveroo al considerar que un exrepartidor que denunció a la empresa por un despido improcedente ejerció sus funciones como un falso autónomo. Los juzgados de los social de Valencia, además, han condenado a la multinacional a indemnizar con 705 euros a este trabajador o a su readmisión.

