Público
Público

Román Escolano, nuevo ministro de Economía en sustitución de Luis de Guindos

Es vicepresidente del Banco Europeo de Inversiones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Román Escolano, nuevo ministro de Economía en sustitución de Luis de Guindos.

Román Escolano, nuevo ministro de Economía en sustitución de Luis de Guindos.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha propuesto a Román Escolano como nuevo ministro de Economía en sustitución de Luis de Guindos. Es vicepresidente del Banco Europeo de Inversiones.


Etiquetas