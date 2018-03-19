Público
Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo quiere pactar con Hacienda para librarse de la cárcel por delito de fraude fiscal

El jugador del Real Madrid ofrece un pacto de conformidad con el fisco después de que Hacienda solicitase ocho años de cárcel para Xabi Alonso por defraudar 2,49 millones de euros. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, acusado de cuatro delitos fiscales que acumulan un fraude de 14,7 milones de euros / EUROPA PRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo da marcha atrás y ofrece un pacto de conformidad con Hacienda para cerrar su caso con un acuerdo económico. La Agencia Tributaria le reclama de multa de 25 millones de euros por defraudar una cantidad superior a 14 millones de euros durante los ejercicios fiscales de 2010 a 2014.

Ronaldo ha pasado a considerarse culpable después de asegurar que era inocente cuando  la fiscalía denunció por fraude fiscal hace un año al jugador del Real Madrid. Aunque, el futbolista exige a la Agencia Tributaria la retirada de la petición de prisión para hacer frente al pago.

El futbolista ha anunciado su decisión tras petición de Hacienda en la que solicitaba la semana pasada ocho años de cárcel para Xabi Alonso por defraudar 2,49 millones de euros por derechos de imagen.

Cristiano Ronaldo considera que siempre mostró su intención de pagar, como demuestra la regularización voluntaria de 2014, según ha conocido El Mundo por fuentes próximas al jugador. Además su entorno más cercano insiste que el futbolista nunca tuvo intención de defraudar impuestos en España.

