RTVE El Consejo de Administración de RTVE aprueba las cuentas de 2017 con un beneficio de 23,3 millones después de impuestos

La corporación explica que también se ha cumplido con el objetivo de gasto y se ha reducido la deuda en un 84,4%

Torrespaña. /RTVE

El Consejo de Administración de RTVE ha aprobado este miércoles 21 de marzo, por unanimidad, la formulación de las cuentas anuales del ejercicio 2017, con unos beneficios después de impuestos de 23,3 millones de euros.

Así lo ha dado a conocer la Corporación, para después recordar que es el segundo año consecutivo en el que RTVE obtiene beneficios, "algo que ocurre por primera vez en la historia de la empresa, lo que permitirá continuar dotando el fondo de reserva previsto en la Ley de Financiación de RTVE".

Además, ha indicado que también se ha cumplido con el objetivo de gasto y se ha reducido la deuda en un 84,4%, situándose al cierre del ejercicio en 7,2 millones de euros.

Por otro lado, el Consejo de Administración de RTVE ha dado luz verde a la producción de la 20ª temporada de 'Cuéntame cómo pasó', con Grupo Ganga Producciones, para dar continuidad a la serie protagonizada por Imanol Arias y Ana Duato.

En este sentido, el Consejo ha aprobado además, con La Cometa TV, la producción del magacín 'Buenos días, buenas tardes', para su emisión por TVE Internacional. Presentado por Jose Toledo, es una ventana abierta a la realidad hispanoamericana, abordando cuestiones sociales y culturales de manera amable y divertida.

Finalmente, también se ha dado luz verde a la contratación con Secuoya Contenidos de nuevos capítulos del programa de viajes 'Españoles en el mundo'.

