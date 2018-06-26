Ryanair tiene previsto una huelga a finales de julio y principios de agosto. Alrededor 5.000 tripulantes de cabina (TCP) paralizarán sus vuelos si la mayor aerolínea europea no reconoce a sus sindicatos. Además, el conflicto no solo afectará a España, sino que alcanzará varios países.

Trabajadores de Bélgica, Portugal y previsiblemente Alemania y Holanda se sumarán a los TCP españoles en defensa de su derecho a contar con sindicatos ya que lo ampara la legalidad vigente en sus Estados. Italia aún está a la espera de un preacuerdo para no ir a huelga y Reino Unido, por su parte, ya firmó un contrato.

Este parón de actividad sólo en España afectaría a 115.000 pasajeros al día, a razón de al menos seis vuelos diarios con una media de 190 pasajeros para la flota de casi 100 aeronaves que Ryanair basa en nuestro país. Previsiblemente, duraría de uno a tres días y sería secundado por 1.800 pilotos.

Los días concretos de huelga aún se desconocen dado que el plazo límite para que la matriz reconozca a los sindicatos es el 30 de junio. Tras ello, si la respuesta fuera negativa, los representantes de los tripulantes de cabina de la empresa irlandesa se reunirían los días 3 y 4 de julio para debatir medidas.

Para los representantes sindicales en España, la compañía insiste en mantener unos aspectos que no se ajustan a la legislación. Entre ellos estarían no reconocer el derecho a la acción sindical por el cual en las reuniones estén presentes representantes de los trabajadores que no son sólo empleados directos.

Los trabajadores de Ryanair llevan años esperando a que sus sindicatos de sus pilotos sean reconocidos por la empresa y puedan ejercer como tal. En concreto, los TCP españoles llevan seis meses en una negociación sindical con la empresa low cost.