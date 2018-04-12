Sabadell negocia venta de activos inmobiliarios por 7.500 mlns euros

Banco Sabadell está negociando la venta de dos carteras de activos adjudicados por valor de 7.500 millones de euros, según dijo el jueves una fuente con conocimiento de la operación. Las dos operaciones (una por 5.000 millones y la otra por 2.500 millones) se encuentran en una fase inicial, según la fuente, que dijo que Alantra está asesorando al banco en ambas ventas.
Según diversos medios, entre los potenciales interesados en la operación se encontrarían fondos como Cerberus, Blackstone, Lone Star, Apollo y Oaktree.
Ambas carteras se suman a dos que ya tiene Sabadell en el mercado por importe de 2.400 millones de euros -(Proyecto Makalu) y de 900 millones (Proyecto Galerna). De este modo, el banco de origen catalán busca desconsolidar de su balance unos 11.300 millones de euros en activos tóxicos ligados al ladrillo.
Mientras el mercado de vivienda está disfrutando una recuperación tras un profundo bache que lastró a la banca y al conjunto de la economía, las entidades financieras tratan de deshacerse de activos que se adjudicaron como resultado de la morosidad de clientes e inmobiliarias, ofreciendo a menudo descuentos de un 60% del valor nominal en libros.
Como parte del plan estratégico, Sabadell quiere vender más de 6.000 millones de euros de activos problemáticos antes de 2020 tras reducirlos en 3.400 millones de euros en 2017, hasta 15.200 millones, lo que permitirá que la ratio de morosidad del grupo se sitúe por debajo del 3% en tres años.
