Sacyr gana un 8,7% más gracias a Repsol y al negocio internacional

El 58% de la facturación y el 73% de la cartera de obras (41.000 millones de euros) corresponden a proyectos en el exterior.

Junta de accionistas de Sacyr. E.P.

Sacyr obtuvo un beneficio neto de 130,64 millones de euros en 2017, un 8,7% más, impulsado por la aportación de la participación que tiene como segundo accionista de Repsol y por su actividad internacional, informó la empresa. Los resultados del grupo que preside Manuel Manrique incluyen 244 millones de euros por la parte del beneficio de la petrolera que le corresponde en virtud del porcentaje del 8,2% que tiene en su capital.

Sacyr indica asimismo que su beneficio crece un 32% en caso de descontar las plusvalías que se anotó en 2016 por la venta ese año de tres hospitales de Portugal.

En el plano operativo, la compañía elevó un 8,1% sus ingresos durante el pasado año, hasta generar 3.092 millones de euros, de los que más de la mitad (el 58%) del total provino del negocio en el exterior. Igualmente, el 73% de sus 41.000 millones de su cartera  de obras corresponden al exterior.

Los crecimientos en la facturación del 4,8% en servicios, del 30% en el área industrial y del 11% en concesiones compensaron la caída del 2% en construcción.

El beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda), de su lado, se situó en 422,5 millones de euros, lo que implica una progresión del 17,5%.

En el capítulo financiero, Sacyr presentaba un endeudamiento neto de 3.421 millones de euros al cierre de 2017, gracias a la amortización de un préstamo por importe de 769 millones de euros asociado a su participación en Repsol (actualmente en el 8,2% a través de derivados). Este importe es un 8,1% inferior al del año anterior.

A principios de mayo el grupo había dicho que esperaba cifras de crecimiento del ebitda y las ventas para el conjunto de 2017 similares a las del primer trimestre, cuando el ebitda subió un 16,5 por ciento y las ventas un 15,6 por ciento. El 58 por ciento de la facturación y el 73 por ciento de una cartera que a finales de año ascendía a 41.000 millones de euros corresponden al exterior.

