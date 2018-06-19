Sánchez descarta reformar la financiación autonómica esta legislatura "porque no va a dar tiempo"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, dijo el martes que descarta una renovación en conjunto de la financiación autonómica en lo que queda de legislatura, aunque avanzó que podría realizar mejoras en algunas de ellas.
"Creo que en relación con el sistema de financiación autonómica, hay que ser realistas (...) el objetivo y la voluntad del nuevo Gobierno es no poder renovar el sistema de financiación autonómica en su conjunto porque no va a dar tiempo material a lo largo de esta legislatura", dijo Sánchez en su primera comparecencia ante el Senado español, controlado por el opositor Partido Popular (PP).
"Pero sí, vamos a hacer mejoras de financiación para todas y cada una de las comunidades autónomas a lo largo de los próximos meses hasta la convocatoria de elecciones", agregó.
El presidente socialista, que desbancó al PP tras una exitosa moción de censura a comienzos de mes, dijo la víspera que pretendía agotar la legislatura en 2020 con un gobierno en clara minoría. Para el próximo año están previstas elecciones municipales y autonómicas en algunas regiones.
Recientemente, en una nota, la agencia de calificación crediticia Fith ya indicó que se podría retrasar el debate y que la financiación regional podría alterar el diálogo con Catalunya. En los últimos días, varios dirigentes socialistas han indicado que quieren "desinflamar" las relaciones entre el Gobierno central y la acaudalada región del noreste de España.
La financiación autonómica es un espinoso asunto en un país en que se mantiene vivo el impulso independentista en Catalunya y después de las restricciones de financiación en varias regiones por parte del anterior Gobierno en el punto álgido de la crisis financiera para controlar sus finanzas y el déficit presupuestario.
