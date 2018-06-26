Público
Santander, entre los interesados en el polaco Eurobank

El francés Societe Generale busca comprador para su filial en Polonia, una pequeña entidad con unos activos de unos 3.228 millones de euros

Un hombre opera en un cajero automático de Eurobank en Varsovia. REUTERS/Marcin Goclowski

Banco Santander figura entre los posibles compradores de Eurobank, banco filial del francés Societe Generale en Polonia, dijeron dos fuentes del sector bancario.

Reuters informó este mes de que SocGen estaba explorando la venta de Eurobank, dada la creciente presión sobre la entidad polaca por parte de sus competidores.

"Santander BZ WBK estará en el juego", dijo una fuente del sector bancario, añadiendo que Credit Agricole también estaba interesado, en un momento en que el banco francés decide si expandirse o retirarse de Polonia. Otra fuente confirmó el interés de Santander.

Otras dos fuentes dijeron que Credit Agricole estaba interesado en comprar Eurobank, y una de ellas valoraba el posible acuerdo en varios cientos de millones de zlotys. Una de esas fuentes apuntó también al portugués Millennium como posible postor.

Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Santander y Millennium rechazaron hacer comentarios.

Eurobank es la 17ª mayor entidad financiera polaca con activos de 14.000 millones de zlotys (unos 3.228 millones de euros), y es 20 veces más pequeña que el mayor banco del país, PKO BP. El año pasado su beneficio neto fue de 103 millones de zlotys (unos 24 millones de euros).

