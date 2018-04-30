Público
Santander vuelve a recortar el saldo máximo a remunerar de su producto estrella, la 'Cuenta 1,2,3'

La entidad cántabra revisa las condiciones de la remuneración en sus cuentas para integrar todas las promociones bajo el mismo grupo, con Banco Popular y Banco Pastor

Publicidad de la 'Cuenta 1,2,3' en una oficina de Banco Santander. P.E.

Santander ampliará el conjunto de ofertas promocionales que actualmente se encuentran bajo la Cuenta 1,2,3 al resto de particulares de la red de Popular y Banco Pastor, con el fin de que todos los clientes del grupo puedan acceder a las mismas promociones, al mismo tiempo que ha anunciado que el límite máximo de saldo remunerado baja de 10.000 euros a 6.000 euros.

Según un comunicado del banco, esta integración se llevará a cabo a finales de mayo, si bien las nuevas condiciones se aplicarán a partir del próximo 10 de julio y se verán reflejadas, por primera vez, en la liquidación de agosto.

La entidad alude al actual entorno de tipos de interés bajos en la Zona Euro y ajusta el límite máximo de bonificación del saldo remunerado en la cuenta de 10.000 euros a 6.000 euros, aunque mantiene la remuneración del 3% y la bonificación de recibos, hasta un límite máximo de 110 euros mensuales.

En concreto, los titulares de la Cuenta 1,2,3 con un saldo a partir de 3.000 euros se beneficiarán de una rentabilidad del 3%, una cifra que se reduce al 2% para los que tengan entre 2.000 euros y 3.000 euros de saldo y al 1% para los clientes que mantengan entre 1.000 euros y 2.000 euros en su cuenta.

Aumenta la bonificación por compras

Los recibos de gastos del hogar, como agua, luz o teléfono, los de seguros, gastos de educación, ONGs y otros gastos en impuestos locales y seguros sociales también seguirán contando con bonificaciones de entre el 1% y el 3%.

En cuanto a las condiciones de las tarjetas de la familia 1,2,3, durante este año, el porcentaje de bonificación pasará a ser del 6%, desde el anterior 3%, en las compras que se realicen con la tarjeta Mi Otra 1,2,3 en comercios online y pago móvil.

Las compras realizadas en supermercados y gasolineras también continuarán ofreciendo un reembolso del 1% y del 2%, respectivamente, además del resto de beneficios adheridos a la Cuenta 1,2,3.

