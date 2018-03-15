Público
Semana Santa Adecco estima que en Semana Santa se crearán 162.780 puestos de trabajo

Catalunya será la región donde más contratos se realicen en Semana Santa. Estas contrataciones giran en torno al sector turismo: la hostelería, la restauración y el de aeropuerto generarán más empleos. 

Una mujer trabajando en el sector de la hostelería/ REUTERS

La campaña de Semana Santa generará este año 162.780 contratos, cifra un 9% superior a la de 2017, según las previsiones de Adecco, que señala que en algunas comunidades, por su componente turístico, el número de contratos en este periodo será muy elevado.

Catalunya será la región donde más contratos se realicen en Semana Santa (28.168), seguida de Murcia (22.654), Madrid (22.239), Andalucía (20.895) y Comunidad Valenciana (19.383). En total, en estas cinco autonomías se realizarán más de 110.000 contratos, es decir, siete de cada diez contrataciones de las previstas para Semana Santa.

La Comunidad Valenciana es la que más incrementará este año el número de contratos respecto a la Semana Santa de 2017, con un aumento del 24%. A continuación se sitúan Asturias (+15%), Madrid (+13%), Castilla-La Mancha (+11%) y Baleares (+10%).

Por provincias, Murcia liderará la contratación este periodo, con la creación de 22.654 empleos, seguida de Barcelona (22.270), Madrid (22.239) y Valencia (14.240). Sólo en estas cuatro provincias se firmarán la mitad de los contratos de esta campaña.

En Semana Santa las contrataciones giran en torno al turismo, por lo que los sectores que más empleo generarán serán el de hostelería y restauración (+12% interanual) y el de aeropuertos (+9%). También el sector del contact center (+5%), alimentación (+4%), logística y transporte (+4%) y distribución y retail (+7%) verán crecer el empleo en este periodo.

Según Adecco, los perfiles más demandados en Semana Santa serán los de camarero, cocinero, ayudante de cocina, recepcionista, dependiente, teleoperador, comercial, vendedor, azafato de tierra y operario, entre otros.

El conocimiento de idiomas es el requisito más valorado en las ofertas de empleo para este periodo, como ya viene sucediendo desde hace varios años. Adecco subraya que el conocimiento del inglés es a menudo insuficiente y se exige un segundo, e incluso, un tercer idioma.

