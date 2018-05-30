Siemens Gamesa cierra una macro financiación sindicada por 2.500 millones

Siemens Gamesa ha suscrito un contrato de financiación sindicada y línea de crédito revolving multidivisa con diversas entidades de crédito nacionales y extranjeras por un importe total de 2.500 millones de euros, informó la compañía.
En concreto, este contrato reemplaza al crédito por importe de 750 millones de euros que la compañía firmó en 2017 y que vencía en enero de 2022.
El grupo destacó que la operación tuvo "un gran éxito" al conseguir compromisos de entidades financieras por encima de los 3.800 millones de euros.
El uso de los fondos será para fines corporativos generales y para refinanciar posiciones de deuda pendientes a corto y largo plazo, añadió el fabricante de aerogeneradores.
El contrato incluye un tramo a tres años (con vencimiento en 2021) de 500 millones de euros y un tramo de crédito revolving a cinco años (con vencimiento en 2023 y dos opciones de prórroga de un año) de 2.000 millones de euros.
En su segundo trimestre fiscal, Siemens Gamesa retomó los beneficios, con 35 millones de euros, aunque cerró sin ganancias el primer semestre fiscal, que comprende desde octubre de 2017 a marzo de este año.
El fabricante de aerogeneradores logró unas ventas de 2.242 millones de euros en el segundo trimestre de su ejercicio fiscal (desde enero a marzo de este año), lo que supone descenso del 29% respecto al mismo periodo del ejercicio anterior.
