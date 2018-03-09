Siemens Gamesa concluye su ERE voluntario en España con la reducción de 226 empleos

El fabricante de aerogeneradores hispano-alemán Siemens Gamesa dijo el viernes que el plan de despidos voluntarios que tenía en marcha en España ha concluido con 226 adhesiones, cifra ligeramente inferior a la que había adelantado en enero.
Este ajuste de plantilla realizado a través de prejubilaciones y bajas voluntarias se enmarca en el plan de reestructuración global de 6.000 despidos (el 22% de los cerca de 27.000 empleados del grupo en el mundo, en los próximos tres años) dirigido a mejorar la competitividad del grupo en un entorno de precios muy complicado en el sector de turbinas eólicas. Las bajas se producirán de forma progresiva hasta finales del año fiscal (septiembre de 2018).
A esta reducción de plantilla en España se suma el despido de las 133 personas que trabajaban en la fábrica burgalesa de palas en Miranda de Ebro, decisión que tomó con posterioridad al plan global dentro de la nueva estrategia de simplicación de productos que sigue ahora el grupo.
Siemens Gamesa anunció hace un mes una reducción de costes de 2.000 millones de euros hasta 2020 para fortalecer unos márgenes erosionados por el desplome en los precios y recuperar de paso la confianza de los inversores tras las dos alertas de resultados que el año pasado borraron un 40% de su valor en bolsa.
El grupo controlado por Siemens y participado también por una descontenta Iberdrola ahorrará gastos centrándose en una única tecnología por segmento, aumentando la producción en países de bajo coste y optimizando su fuerza laboral externalizando servicios.
