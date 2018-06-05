Público
Público

Soledad Gallego-Díaz, propuesta para ser la nueva directora de El País

Solo si la redacción lo aprueba, el Consejo de Administración de Prisa podrá proceder al nombramiento. Si prospera, Gallego-Díaz será la primera mujer al frente de este periódico desde su fundación en 1976.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La periodista Soledad Gallego-Díaz. EFE

La periodista Soledad Gallego-Díaz. EFE

Soledad Gallego-Díaz ha sido propuesta para ser la nueva directora de El País, en sustitución de Antonio Caño, según ha confirmado este martes la periodista.

La propuesta será sometida a la votación de la redacción, tal y como establece el estatuto del diario, y sólo entonces el Consejo de Administración de Prisa podrá proceder al nombramiento. Si prospera, Gallego-Díaz será la primera mujer al frente de este periódico desde su fundación en 1976.

La analista política ha estado vinculada a este diario desde sus primeros años. En él ha ejercido de corresponsal en Bruselas, París, Londres, Buenos Aires y Nueva York y ha desempeñado las tareas de subdirectora, directora adjunta y defensora del lector.

En la actualidad, la columnista forma parte del comité editorial de El País, diario que el pasado abril le entregó el Premio Ortega y Gasset a la Trayectoria Profesional, además de colaborar como analista política en la Cadena Ser e integrar el consejo asesor de la Fundación del Español Urgente (Fundéu).

Si la propuesta de nombramiento sale adelante, Gallego-Díaz (Madrid, 1951) relevará al frente del rotativo a Antonio Caño -que ocupa la dirección desde hace cuatro años-, un cambio previsible después de que el pasado 21 de mayo Juan Luis Cebrián dejara de ser presidente de Prisa y de El País.

Etiquetas