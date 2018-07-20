El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado hoy un real decreto ley que articula el incremento de la base reguladora de la pensión de viudedad, del 52 % al 56 % para este año y hasta el 60 % para el que viene, incluidos en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018.
Según ha explicado hoy en la rueda de prensa la ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, este incremento estaba incluido en la reforma de las pensiones de 2011, que no se había aplicado hasta ahora, "abandonando a su suerte" a este colectivo, de unas 400.000 personas, principalmente mujeres.
Celaá ha explicado que con ambos incrementos las pensiones de viudedad subirán un 7,7 % desde el 1 agosto y 7,1 % desde 1 de enero del año que viene.
La intención del Gobierno, ha asegurado, es aplicar esta medida "a las viudas más pobres, que reúnen unos requisitos que les hace acreedoras de que el Estado les haga trato especial".
Los beneficiarios deben haber cumplido ya los 65 años, no percibir ninguna otra pensión pública española o extranjera, y no tener ingresos por la realización de un trabajo por cuenta propia o ajena.
Tampoco percibir rendimientos de capital de actividades económicas o ganancias patrimoniales, como ha precisado la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.
