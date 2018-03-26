Público
El superávit de los ayuntamientos permite cumplir el objetivo de déficit en 2017

El desequilibrio de las cuentas de todas las Administraciones Pública cierra en el 3,07% del PIB. Las autonomías y las corporaciones locales cumplen con holgura, mientras que el Estado y la Seguridad Social empeoran

El ministro de Hacienda, Cdurante la sesión al Gobierno celebrada hoy en el Congreso. EFE/Ballesteros

El superávit logrado por las corporaciones locales en 2017 (0,59% del PIB) ha compensado los incumplimientos de las metas de déficit de la Administración Central y la Seguridad Social, lo que ha permitido alcanzar el objetivo de déficit público pactado con Bruselas para el pasado año.

El ministro de Hacienda y Función Pública, Cristóbal Montoro, ha confirmado hoy que el déficit público cerró el pasado año en el 3,07% del PIB, por debajo del objetivo del 3,1%, tal y como avanzó la pasada semana el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy.

Una vez que se incluyen las ayudas a la banca, el dato de déficit público asciende al 3,11% del PIB.

Durante la presentación de los datos de ejecución presupuestaria de 2017, Montoro ha detallado que la Administración Central cerró el ejercicio 2017 con un déficit de 1,9% del PIB (cuando su objetivo era del 1,1%) y la Seguridad Social, del 1,48% (cuando su meta era del 1,4%).

Las comunidades autónomas, por su parte, registraron un déficit del 0,32% del PIB, cuando el objetivo común para el año era del 0,6%. Las corporaciones locales, que tenían como meta el equilibrio presupuestario, se anotaron un superávit del 0,59% del PIB. 

(Habrá ampliación)

