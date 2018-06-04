Público
Tecnología Microsoft anuncia la compra del popular sitio de desarrollo GitHub por 6.430 millones 

GitHub suministra herramientas de codificación para desarrolladores y se autodenomina el ‘host’ de código más grande del mundo, con más de 28 millones de desarrolladores que usan su plataforma.

Imagen: GitHub

Microsoft ha confirmado su intención de comprar en la popular comunidad de desarrolladores GitHub por 7.500 millones de dólares (6.430 millones de euros) en un acuerdo de intercambio de acciones, como parte de su estrategia para expandir su influencia entre los desarrolladores de software.

"Microsoft es una compañía que sobre todo se dedica al desarrollo ,y al unir fuerzas con GitHub, fortalecemos nuestro compromiso con la libertad, la apertura y la innovación de los desarrolladores", dijo el consejero delegado de Microsoft, Satya Nadella, en un comunicado.

Nat Friedman, de Microsoft, asumirá el cargo de Director General de GitHub, con sede en San Francisco, cuyo actual CEO, Chris Wanstrath, se convertirá en técnico de Microsoft.

Se espera que la adquisición se cierre para el final del año, tras la revisión regulatoria.

