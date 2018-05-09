La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha sancionado con 8,5 millones de euros a Telefónica por el incumplimiento de las obligaciones regulatorias que tiene establecidas en los mercados mayoristas de banda ancha y de líneas alquiladas terminales.
De acuerdo con las obligaciones impuestas a Telefónica derivadas de su posición como operador con poder significativo de mercado, la compañía tiene prohibido llevar a cabo prácticas anticompetitivas, como reducciones de precios contrarias a la regulación sectorial.
En enero de 2016, el Gobierno vasco adjudicó a Telefónica parte del contrato para la prestación de servicios de telecomunicaciones para diversos edificios de la administración autonómica.
Antes de esta adjudicación, Euskaltel denunció, ante la CNMC, que la oferta económica presentada por Telefónica en este concurso no era replicable por un hipotético operador de empresas atendiendo principalmente a las condiciones reguladas de los servicios mayoristas que los operadores contratan a Telefónica, según explica el organismo presidido por José María Marín Quemada.
A partir de los datos analizados por la CNMC, se concluye que la oferta económica presentada por Telefónica para parte de ese concurso no es replicable por un operador eficiente y generalista con red propia desplegada como Euskaltel.
"Es decir, que ese operador obtendría una rentabilidad negativa al prestar los servicios incluidos en la oferta de Telefónica mediante el uso de las ofertas mayoristas disponibles en el mercado", señala la CNMC.
Por tanto, según la CNMC, Telefónica incurrió en lo que se denomina una práctica de "irreplicabilidad económica", que está prohibida por las resoluciones de los mercados mayoristas de banda ancha y de líneas alquiladas terminales.
La CNMC ha recordado que Telefónica podrá interponer directamente recurso contencioso-administrativo ante la Audiencia Nacional en el plazo de dos meses a partir del día siguiente al de su notificación.
