Telepizza reduce un 7% el beneficio del primer trimestre por gastos extraordinarios

El grupo de comida rápida Telepizza anunció el miércoles sus resultados del primer trimestre, con un descenso del 7% del beneficio neto hasta los 8,2 millones de euros y un retroceso del 4% en su resultado operativo bruto (ebitda) hasta los 17,2 millones por diversos gastos extraordinarios. Sin esos extraordinarios, las ganancias habrían aumentado un 3,1%, hasta los 9,1 millones de euros, y el ebitda, un 1%, hasta los 18,1 millones, según informó la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Asimismo, las ventas de la cadena de restauración ascendieron entre enero y marzo a 158,6 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 15,2% respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior, impulsadas por un sólido crecimiento de las geografías core internacionales.
En moneda constante, las ventas de la cadena de pizzas a domicilio en sus geografías principales aumentaron el 17,4%, aunque en términos comparables (es decir, de tener el mismo número de establecimientos que un año antes) este incremento se hubiera situado en el 3,6 por ciento.
En cuanto al negocio en territorio nacional, las ventas de Telepizza en España se situaron en 92,6 millones de euros, con un crecimiento del 4,3% respecto al primer trimestre del año anterior. En términos comparables, el aumento fue menor, del 2,1 por ciento.
De cara al resto del ejercicio, el grupo indicó que mantiene sus previsiones. En febrero, Telepizza dijo que espera para 2018 un crecimiento de las ventas en tienda en España de entre el cuatro y el cinco por ciento frente al 5,8% registrado en 2017.
Con inversiones previstas de unos 25 millones de euros excluyendo posibles adquisiciones, el grupo proyecta abrir entre 60 y 70 tiendas nuevas en términos netos en sus principales puntos geográficos.
Con sede en Madrid, Telepizza opera en más de 20 países a través de una red de tiendas propias, franquiciadas y master franquiciadas, con un total de 1.614 tiendas, que incluyen 423 tiendas propias (26%) y 1.191 franquiciadas y master franquiciadas (74%) a 31 de marzo de 2018.
