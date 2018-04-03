El Tesoro emitirá un 8% menos de deuda en 2018, hasta los 215.327 millones

El Tesoro Público realizará en 2018 emisiones brutas de deuda por importe de 215.327 millones de euros, casi un 8% menos que el año anterior, para cubrir sus necesidades de endeudamiento neto y las amortizaciones pendientes.
Las necesidades de financiación se derivan del déficit de caja del Estado, de la variación de activos financieros y de otras necesidades especiales de financiación, en las que se incluye el préstamo que el Estado va a conceder a la Seguridad Social por importe de 15.164 millones de euros.
Los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 presentados este martes en el Congreso recogen que la práctica totalidad de las emisiones se realizará a través de letras, bonos y obligaciones, aunque no se descartan emisiones de otras deudas y divisas, en función de las oportunidades que ofrezca el mercado.
La deuda neta se situará en aproximadamente 40.000 millones de euros y, según el documento, las letras aportarán financiación neta negativa por unos 5.000 millones, mientras que los bonos y obligaciones, así como el resto de deudas en euros y en divisas, aportarán la financiación neta positiva necesaria.
La proporción de deuda en circulación se reparte en un 7,3% en letras, menos que en años anteriores, y un 88,7% en bonos y obligaciones, más que otros años.
La vida media de la deuda española continuará el camino ascendente que comenzó en 2013 y se situará a finales de este ejercicio entre 7,4 y 7,5 años.
