Ryanair Los tripulantes de cabina de Ryanair harán a la huelga los días 25 y 26 de julio en España

Los auxiliares de vuelo en en España, Portugal y Bélgica harán una huelga de 48 horas los días 25 y 26 de julio. Por su parte, los TCP italianos estarán 24 horas en huelga solo el 25 de julio.

Varios pasajeros embarcan en un avión de Ryanair en el aeropuerto londinense de Stansted. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Los tripulantes de cabina (TCP) de Ryanair irán a la huelga los próximos 25 y 26 de julio, paros que se secundarán en España, Portugal, Italia y Bélgica en una acción conjunta, según se lo han decidido este mediodía en Bruselas los sindicatos españoles USO y Sitcpla, el SNVPAC portugués, el sindicato Ultrasporti, UIL, italiano y el belga CNE.

Según el documento conjunto firmado, no descartan tomar medidas adicionales si la aerolínea irlandesa no realiza concesiones en términos de empleo. Estos paros se suman a la huelga de 24 horas convocada el 12 de julio por los pilotos de Ryanair en Irlanda, que afectarán al 7% de sus vuelos.

En concreto, los auxiliares de vuelo en Italia realizará una huelga de 24 horas el 25 de julio, mientras que en España, Portugal y Bélgica pegarán durante 48 horas entre el 25 y el 26 de julio, según el calendario difundido por los cinco sindicatos.

En España están llamados a la huelga más de 1.800 TCP, más de 4.000 entre los cuatro países.

