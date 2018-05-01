TSJA obliga a Andalucía a devolver a prejubilados de Delphi más de 300 euros al mes de sus pensiones

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) obliga a la Junta de Andalucía a devolver a un grupo de varios extrabajadores de la planta de Delphi en Puerto Real (Cádiz), que se prejubilaron en el año 2010, entre 300 y 450 euros mensuales de sus pensiones de prejubilación.
Así lo ha fallado el TSJA después de que el despacho de abogadas que representa a este grupo de extrabajadores, Fénix Jurídico Laboral, presentara una demanda ante la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del TSJA contra la resolución de financiación aprobada por la Junta de 25 de enero de 2016, por la que el Gobierno andaluz aplicó una minoración en las rentas de este colectivo de extrabajadores de entre 300 y 450 euros al mes, dependiendo del caso, desde mayo de 2016 hasta la edad de jubilación de cada uno de ellos, según un comunicado del despacho.
La Junta de Andalucía se amparaba, para restar esas cantidades de las pensiones de prejubilación acordadas, en el Decreto Ley 4/2012, en el que se establece la revisión anual de las ayudas a la prejubilación según la subida de las pensiones de la Seguridad Social y con el tope del dos por ciento cuando la póliza de adhesión de cada uno de los afectados estipulaba una subida del tres por ciento anual hasta la edad de jubilación.
La sentencia obliga ahora a la Junta a restituir la prestación reconocida sin la disminución sufrida como consecuencia de la aplicación de la citada resolución. La póliza de prejubilación suscrita fue uno de los acuerdos incluidos en el protocolo firmado entre el Gobierno andaluz y los representantes de los trabajadores tras el cierre de la factoría.
Este grupo, compuesto por algunos de los más de 300 trabajadores de Delphi prejubilados en 2010 ha ganado un recurso a esa decisión de la Junta de Andalucía y, por tanto, seguirá percibiendo sus pensiones de prejubilación con una revisión anual del tres por ciento, tal y como se recogía en la póliza.
