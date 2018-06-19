UGT advierte sobre el futuro de 1.300 trabajadores tras el fin de los peajes

El sindicato UGT considera que la medida anunciada por el nuevo ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, de liberar los peajes en las autopistas una vez que finalice su concesión puede suponer la desaparición de hasta 1.300 empleos directos antes de que finalice el año 2021.
Esta medida afectará en primer lugar a la autopista AP-1 que une Burgos y Armiñón, que emplea de forma directa a 121 trabajadores y cuya concesión está previsto que finalice el próximo 30 de noviembre.
Para esta vía, UGT vaticina un progresivo deterioro y colapso en caso de no ampliarse a tres carriles una autopista que soporta un ingente tráfico proveniente del país vecino (más del 30 %).
Una vez que revierta la concesión de la autopista AP-1, le seguirá la AP-7, que discurre entre Alicante y Tarragona, y la AP-4, que conecta Sevilla y Cádiz, en diciembre de 2019. Ambas ocupan en la actualidad a más de 300 trabajadores.
En los cinco primeros meses del año, el tráfico de la AP-1 entre Burgos-Armiñón creció de media un 1,54 %; el de la AP-7 entre Tarragona y Alicante arrojó un incremento del tráfico del 2,56 %, mientras que la AP-4 entre Sevilla y Cádiz se anotó un incremento del 3,16 % con respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.
En este contexto, el sindicato advierte de los interrogantes que se abren en el ámbito laboral a raíz de la medida anunciada y sobre el mantenimiento y conservación de las infraestructuras.
También pone de relieve las dudas existentes sobre la continuidad del modelo concesional en España como fórmula de participación público-privada, la seguridad vial, la implantación de la denominada Euroviñeta, la contaminación, el ruido, el número de accidentes o la congestión, que implican competencias compartidas con otros ministerios, como el de Economía o el de Medioambiente.
Asimismo, el sindicato reconoce que el compromiso adquirido por el nuevo titular de Fomento no ha dejado indiferente a nadie y recuerda que el anterior ministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna, se mostró dispuesto a abordar el futuro de las concesiones que vencen próximamente en el marco de un gran pacto de Estado.
Ante este anuncio, UGT ya ha avanzado su intención de trasladar a Fomento las repercusiones que puede tener esta medida en relación al empleo del sector y la sostenibilidad económica, social y medioambiental de las infraestructuras.
