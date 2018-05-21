Mercadona lanza este lunes un nuevo servicio de venta online. Se trata de una prueba piloto para dar servicio a los clientes del centro de la ciudad de València, aunque con el objetivo de incrementar las zonas de servicio a otras áreas de la ciudad.
El objetivo de la empresa es "probar el servicio y aprender tanto con el trabajador como con el cliente online". El nuevo modelo convivirá con el servicio clásico y mantiene la misma tarifa (7,21€/pedido). Los clientes que residan en códigos postales que no sean cubiertos podrán seguir comprando como hasta ahora por la web clásica de la cadena de supermercados.
La entidad sostiene que esta web se trata es "más intuitiva y fácil de navegar", con una página de inicio que ofrecerá una localización muy parecida a la de los productos de las tiendas físicas, que se organizarán a través de las categorías o el buscador.
El proyecto cuenta con una plantilla de más de 240 trabajadores formada por ingenieros informáticos, product managers, diseñadores, personal de almacén, especialistas de las secciones de frescos igual que hay en las tiendas físicas, repartidores y atención al cliente.
El objetivo de la compañía es servir la compra semanal completa de sus clientes. Exige un pedido mínimo de 50€ y el pago con tarjeta bancaria. La entrega al cliente online es a partir del día siguiente de haber realizado el pedido, de lunes a sábado de 07:00h a 22:00h y en tramos de 1 hora.
Mercadona 'online' incorpora eficiencia al proceso de preparación y envío de pedidos al centralizar todos en un mismo punto. Además, prepara los pedidos de productos frescos el mismo día de entrega al cliente para garantizar la "máxima calidad y frescura".
