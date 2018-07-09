La ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, está convencida de que los bancos van a ser solidarios con el sistema público de pensiones "entre otras cosas porque los pensionistas son sus clientes", si finalmente se establece un impuesto a la banca destinado a la Seguridad Social.
En declaraciones a la Cadena Cope, la ministra ha recordado que la ley prevé que se puedan usar los impuestos para pagar las pensiones, además de las propias cotizaciones del sistema, y que el Gobierno trabaja en esa línea para la que buscará el apoyo político y de los agentes sociales.
Al respecto, ha avanzado que antes de que acabe julio convocará la mesa del diálogo social para las pensiones que no se ha vuelto a reunir desde la primavera de 2017.
Asimismo, ha dicho que se trabaja para dejar de pagar con cargo a las cotizaciones "cosas que se pueden pagar perfectamente con cargo a los presupuestos del Estado" como las medidas de fomento del empleo (reducciones de cuota o tarifas planas) o los gastos de gestión de la Seguridad Social.
Además, ha confirmado que el Gobierno trabaja en un plan de lucha contra la explotación laboral, para evitar situaciones de precariedad como el impago de las horas extra o el fraude de los "falsos autónomos".
