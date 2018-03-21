Vértice 360º cede ante la CNMV y agrupará sus acciones para evitar la volatilidad

El grupo audiovisual Vértice 360º dijo el miércoles que planteará a sus accionistas una agrupación de sus actuales acciones, una operación denominada contrasplit, tal y como había recomendado el regulador bursátil CNMV antes de admitir la negociación de un aluvión de nuevas acciones del grupo.
"Este Consejo de Administración tiene intención de convocar Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas, para su celebración en fechas 8 y 9 de mayo de 2018, en cuyo orden del día se incluirá el punto de propuesta, debate y posible acuerdo de contra‐split respecto de las acciones de la compañía", dijo el grupo en un comunicado a la CNMV.
El regulador admitió el jueves pasado la cotización de nuevas acciones de Vértice (lo que implicaba que el número de sus títulos en circulación se multiplicarían por 17 veces al pasar de 337 millones a 5.984 millones), aunque realizó una poco frecuente advertencia sobre su posible "negociación desordenada" y recomendó al grupo agrupar sus títulos con un contrasplit para solucionarlo.
La CNMV dijo que el precio nominal de las nuevas acciones, de 0,001 euros, es inferior al precio mínimo de cotización de 0,01 euros que fija Sociedad de Bolsas por razones técnicas.
Desde el viernes, la fecha prevista para la admisión a negociación de las nuevas acciones, la cotización del grupo ha sido irregular.
Los títulos de Vértice cerraron el viernes con una caída del 42%, hasta los 0,01 euros, un precio en el que se mantuvo en las dos últimas sesiones. El miércoles sus títulos estaban en subasta de volatilidad.
