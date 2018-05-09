Walmart se hace con el gigante indio del comercio electrónico por 13.500 millones

Walmart pagará 16.000 millones de dólares 13.467 millones de euros)por una participación cercana al 77% en la firma india de comercio electrónico Flipkart, la mayor adquisición de la cadena minorista estadounidense y un intento de competir con su rival Amazon.com en un mercado clave.
El resto del capital social de Flipkart estará en manos de algunos de los actuales accionistas de la compañía india de e-commerce, incluyendo el cofundador de la plataforma Binny Bansal, así como Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management y Microsoft. Por contra, la japonesa SoftBank es uno de los hasta ahora accionistas de Flipkart que ha acordado la venta de su paquete accionarial del 20% en la india, según desvelaba horas antes de confirmarse oficialmente la operación el propio consejero delegado del conglomerado nipón, Masayoshi Son.
En caso de que la transacción se cierre al final del segundo trimestre de este ejercicio fiscal, Walmart anticipa un impacto negativo de entre 0,25 y 0,30 dólares en sus cuentas del ejercicio 2019, mientras que en 2020 prevé un impacto negativo de 0,60 dólares por acción.
El negocio abre un nuevo frente en la batalla de Walmart con Amazon, que había expresado su interés en hacer una oferta competitiva por la participación.
Amazon ahora tiene alrededor de un 27% del floreciente mercado de comercio electrónico de India, según Euromonitor, donde Walmart solo opera 21 tiendas mayoristas en el país que venden a empresas.
La compra se trata de "configurar a la compañía para el crecimiento y las ganancias en el futuro", dijo el consejero delegado de Walmart, Doug McMillon, en una conferencia telefónica con inversores.
Walmart dijo que los negocios de logística, pagos y ropa de Flipkart ofrecen nuevas áreas de crecimiento.
Flipkart vende productos de consumo que van desde jabones hasta teléfonos inteligentes y ropa, y le da a Walmart acceso a un mercado de comercio electrónico que podría valer 200.000 millones de dólares al año dentro de una década, según Morgan Stanley.
