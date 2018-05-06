El 93% de la militancia de ETA aprobó su disolución

Casi mil militantes de ETA, el 93% del total de su militancia, aprobaron la disolución de la banda terrorista, frente a 47 que se opusieron y 70 que se abstuvieron en el proceso de consulta que propició la dirección del grupo y en el que participaron cerca de 3.000 personas, aunque no fueran militantes activos.
Este resultado está contenido en una comunicación interna dirigida por la dirección a los participantes en la consulta que este domingo publican los diarios Gara y Berria.
Según esta comunicación, en la consulta tuvieron derecho a participar un total de 1.335 militantes de ETA, de los que finalmente votaron 1.070 (el 80,1% del total); el resto hasta casi 3.000 fueron personas que no tuvieron una militancia activa en la banda pero estuvieron relacionada con ella.
La consulta se realizó entre todas las estructuras de la banda terrorista: "operativa", cárceles, exilio y "militancia legal".
La militancia descartó también crear un comité técnico provisional de la disolución de la banda que gestionase "las consecuencias de la acción armada de ETA" para "no dejar dudas" de su definitiva desaparición.
