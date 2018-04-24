Público
Aerolíneas Vueling cancela 246 vuelos mañana y el jueves por la huelga de pilotos

Los trabajadores reivindican más claridad en la negociación de su convenio, denuncian incumplimientos en el vigente –especialmente en la notificación de descansos y días libres- y su situación en la apertura de bases en el extranjero.

Vueling cancela 64 vuelos por la huelga en Francia. EUROPA PRESS

Dos días de huelga de pilotos han obligado a la cancelación de 246 vuelos de Vueling en total, avanza El Periódico. Los días 25 y 26 de abril constituyen las dos primeras jornadas de paros convocados para los pilotos de la aerolínea.

Según la propia compañía, “el 81% de los vuelos han sido protegidos por el Ministerio de Fomento”. En cualquier caso, Vueling ofrece cambios en las reservas para los primeros vuelos disponibles.

Las huelga, anunciada por el sindicato mayoritario de pilotos SEPLA hace más de una semana, fue votada por más del 90% de los afectados, que reivindican más claridad en la negociación de su convenio, denuncian incumplimientos en el vigente -especialmente en los procesos de selección, vacantes temporales y notificación de periodos de descanso y días libres- y su situación en la apertura de bases en el extranjero.

Por estas razones, principalmente, los pilotos de Vueling acuden a la huelga no sólo mañana y pasado mañana, sino previsiblemente los días 4 y 5 de mayo.

