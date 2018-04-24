Público
ALCOHOLISMO Luz verde del Congreso a las bases de la ley del alcohol que quiere acabar con el botellón

Propone numerosas medidas para retrasar la edad de inicio en el consumo hasta los 18 años. Ahora, Sanidad elaborará su proyecto normativo con el que se intentará frenar el consumo de esta sustancia.

Jóvenes haciendo botellón en la calle / EFE

La Comisión Mixta para el Estudio del Problema de las Drogas ha dado luz verde al informe que sentará las bases de la futura ley del alcohol y que propone numerosas medidas para retrasar la edad de inicio en el consumo hasta los 18 años, como las de acabar con el botellón.

Ahora, la Comisión enviará el informe, en el que han estado trabajando durante un año, al Ministerio de Sanidad y a partir del mismo elaborará su proyecto normativo con el que se intentará frenar el consumo de esta sustancia.

