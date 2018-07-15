A poco más de un mes de que se cumpla el primer aniversario del atentado que golpeó la ciudad de Barcelona, llevándose por delante la vida de 13 personas, algunas de las víctimas del ataque han denunciado en el diario La Vanguardia el abandono que han sufrido por parte de las administraciones.
Las personas afectadas señalan que, durante estos meses, las ayudas de asistencia psicológica recibidas han sido completamente deficientes. En algunos casos, incluso, ni siquiera han tenido una llamada oficial ofreciendo este tipo de atención, ni ninguna otra.
Muchas de ellas critican además no haber sido avisadas de que podían pedir el reconocimiento como víctimas al haber vivido el atentado, aunque no cuenten con bajas mortales entre sus familiares. Tampoco les han informado de que pueden personarse en la causa judicial contra los terroristas supervivientes.
Además, especifican que este abandono administrativo fue total hasta el mes de febrero, cuando se creó la Unitat d’Atenció i Valoració a Afectats per Terrorisme, que junto al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, sí ha tratado de contactar con cada víctima.
Por otro lado, los afectados han mandado un mensaje a los medios de comunicación, a los que han pedido que no les "castiguen" con "nuevas imágenes innecesarias", a raíz de una fotografía inédita que publicaba el mismo diario la semana pasada.
